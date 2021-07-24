Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of $743.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

