Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $67.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $273.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $277.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $284.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

