Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.63). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MRUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 145,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,734. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $3,655,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

