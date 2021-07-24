Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

