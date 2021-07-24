Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post sales of $130.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Progress Software reported sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 166.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

