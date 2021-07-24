Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RAD opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

