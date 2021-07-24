Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MITO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

MITO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 243,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,607. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

