Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 568,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $290.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

