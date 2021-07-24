Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce sales of $60.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. TechTarget posted sales of $34.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $242.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,021 shares of company stock worth $4,873,154. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

