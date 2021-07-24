Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 701,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,012. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

