Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

