Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BHLB opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

