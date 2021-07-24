Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $94.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $93.71 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $89.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.16 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

