Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $4.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings per share of $4.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Cummins posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

NYSE CMI opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

