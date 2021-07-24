Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 587,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,514. The company has a market capitalization of $743.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.