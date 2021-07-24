Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

