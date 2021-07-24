Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 279,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

