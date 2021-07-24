Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

