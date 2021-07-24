Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Ares Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $3,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. 241,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $428.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

