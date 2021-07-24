Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $220.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the lowest is $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.87 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.