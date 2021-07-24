Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

