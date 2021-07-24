Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

FLIC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

