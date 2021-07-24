Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

