Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.96 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.