Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,347.90 ($30.68). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,325 ($30.38), with a volume of 5,748 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £376.21 million and a PE ratio of 29.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.13.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

