Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 136.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 372.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.35 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

