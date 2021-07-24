BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of BRP worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

