Burger Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $47.83 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011016 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $10.07 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,155,774 coins and its circulating supply is 12,780,774 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

