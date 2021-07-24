bZx Protocol Price Up 16.1% This Week (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. bZx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.94 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bZx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00841750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,422,767 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

