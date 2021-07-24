CACHE Gold Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $57.95 or 0.00170415 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $107,330.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00840084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 67,824 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.