Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.82). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 683,724 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.29. The company has a market cap of £671.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64.

In other news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

