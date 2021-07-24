Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) vs. BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Financial Comparison

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cairn Energy and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cairn Energy $394.70 million 2.45 -$393.80 million ($0.40) -9.70 BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.12 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.26

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cairn Energy. Cairn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cairn Energy and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cairn Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.5%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Cairn Energy pays out -247.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAE Systems pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cairn Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cairn Energy and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cairn Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36 BAE Systems 0 3 9 0 2.75

Cairn Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.16, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Cairn Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cairn Energy is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Cairn Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C5ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

