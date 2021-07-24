Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cairn Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

