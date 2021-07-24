Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.89

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.89 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.17). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 26,596 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.89. The stock has a market cap of £688.36 million and a PE ratio of 63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 16.82.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

