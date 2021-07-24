CaixaPay (CXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00144705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,381.22 or 1.00173467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00888618 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

