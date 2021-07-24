Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.90. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 9,425 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

