California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 132,530 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
