California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,916 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.78. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

