California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 749 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of IPG Photonics worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

