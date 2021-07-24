California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $116.60 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.