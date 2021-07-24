California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,583 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Berry Global Group worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

