California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,146 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,790.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.