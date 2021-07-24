California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Assurant worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

