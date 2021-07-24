California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Guidewire Software worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.