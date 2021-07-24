California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rollins worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

