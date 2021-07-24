California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

