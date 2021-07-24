California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.01 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

APO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

