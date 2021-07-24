California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.