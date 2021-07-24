California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,604 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 62,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.02 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

