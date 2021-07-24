California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 459 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Globant worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $237.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.54. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.